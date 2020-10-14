Good harvesting figures at region’s mills despite rain

PROSERPINE processed close to 88,500 tonnes of cane for Week 15, despite scheduled maintenance on Wednesday.

Wilmar Sugar’s Proserpine region cane supply manager Tony Marino said harvesting conditions continued to be favourable, and the crop was cutting about 99 per cent to estimate.

“Weekly CCS rose strongly to 15.23, breaking the 15 unit level for the first time this season,” Mr Marino said.

“The highest CCS sample was 17.82 from a rake of fourth ratoon Q183 in the Lethebrook productivity district.”

Wilmar’s Plane Creek region cane supply manager Jim Kirchner said the mill crushed about 61,300 tonnes of cane for the week.

Proserpine crush report for week 15

This brought the season total to nearly 910,000 tonnes.

“Widespread light rain earlier in the week suppressed the overall weekly CCS result, which increased by a modest 0.1 of a unit over the previous week to close at 15.40,” Mr Kirchner said.

“The season average now sits at 13.84 units.

Plane Creek crush report for week 16

“Mill availability was good at 90 per cent.

“However, the crushing rate was limited by high CCS levels, particularly towards the end of the week.”

Mr Kirchner said 18 units was the highest CCS for the week from a rake of Q208 Plant in the Dawlish productivity district.

