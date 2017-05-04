Good Mexican food 'a pretty easy sell'.

DELICIOUS: Julie Carberry and Zambrero owner Evelyn Cartlidge holding the sauce bottles which are on sale.

IT'S pretty easy to sell something you love eating.

This is the philosophy of Zambrero owner Evelyn Cartlidge, who recently celebrated one year of running the Mexican food business from Reef Plaza in Cannonvale.

Ms Cartlidge said the diversity of Mexican food dishes available at the restaurant ensured there was always something for everyone.

"It just sells itself; the model is really attractive it is great healthy food and we cater to all allergies and fussy taste buds,” she said.

What most customers may not know while eating their burrito is it might also be making them smarter.

Ms Cartlidge said the combination of food and flavours used in their IQ salsa came with health benefits.

"We have an IQ salsa which has black turtle beans and pepita seeds as well as tomato, corn, onion, lime juice and coriander, which is a unique blend,” she said.

"That matched with guacamole and black rice creates our IQ range with all the ingredients helping the brain with cognitive function.”

Customers now also have the opportunity to use their favourite Zambrero flavours at home with verde, chipotle and red chilli sauce jars now available from the counter.

While Ms Cartlidge simply loved the food at Zambrero, it was the things which were achieved on a social and humanitarian level which motivated her every day.

"Every time you buy a burrito or bowl, a plate of food is donated to someone in need and we are up to 14 million,” she said.

"(And) every time you buy from our retail range it goes to an Australian in need so it's covering all our bases, and that is what really drew me.”

The store has been operating for one year as of April 6 and celebrated with $5 burritos.

Ms Cartlidge said she was proud of the growth achieved each week.