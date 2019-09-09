'GOOD NEWS DAY': Bishop blesses new school buildings

Bishop Timothy Harris (centre) blesses St Catherine's Catholic College buildings with holy water while being helped by students Sam Fogg and Alfie Moretto.

Bishop Timothy Harris (centre) blesses St Catherine's Catholic College buildings with holy water while being helped by students Sam Fogg and Alfie Moretto. Monique Preston

HOLY water was sprinkled around liberally as St Catherine's Catholic College buildings and ovals were blessed by Bishop Timothy Harris during a ceremony on Friday.

Bishop Harris was one of several dignitaries to attend the official opening of the school's new buildings, and blessed them along with four other school areas.

The new buildings, which house the Prep and Year 1 students, were partly funded by a $4,823,446 Federal Government grant and $2,169,589 of State Government funding.

Five areas of the school, including buildings and ovals, were also officially named during the ceremony, with the names paying homage to St Ignatius of Loyola, St Catherine of Alexandria, Catherine McAuley and the Mercy Sisters, as well as the Busuttin family who donated the land for the parish and the original school in Marathon St.

Member for Dawson George Christensen, St Catherine's Catholic College principal Mel Scherwitzel and Bishop Timothy Harris with one of the plaques for the new school buildings. Monique Preston

Bishop Harris was pleased to be part of the day.

"From my perspective, it's a good news day,” he said.

"I'm so grateful to the state and federal governments for giving us the money to do this.

"It's a great day for the parish, church and community.”

St Catherine's Catholic College principal Mel Scherwitzel also thanked the Townsville Catholic Education Office for its support throughout the seven-year project which brought the entire school to the one campus at Renwick Rd.

"At the end of the day, the contribution of the government, Catholic Church and Townsville Catholic Education Office shows real commitment to the young people in the region,” she said.

"It's all about the students. When you talk about the future, they are it.”

St Catherine's Catholic College student Lanie Krog, principal Mel Scherwitzel, Bishop Timothy Harris, Townsville Catholic Education executive director Jacqui Francis and student Krista McGrady cut the cake to mark the official opening and blessing of St Catherine's Catholic College's new buildings. Monique Preston

Member for Dawson George Christensen helped to officially open the new facility and unveiled the new plaques for the school.

"It was great to visit St Catherine's Catholic College and see the new facilities first-hand and the impact they will have on students' learning potential,” Mr Christensen said.

"These new learning spaces take into account the latest in educational research and will see students learning more effectively.”