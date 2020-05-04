Good news for Emma Wiggle fans

Is your child spending their birthday indoors this May? Good news!

Emma Wiggle is set to host a virtual birthday party concert on Saturday, May 16 for kids stuck inside amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, more than 700,000 Australian kids have missed out on birthday parties as a result of COVID-19 social distancing measures.

In an initiative by Best&Less, the Bestest Virtual Birthday Party event, which begins at 11am via the retailers website, will feature Emma engaging in interactive games and singing songs for her fans.

Emma Wiggle is set to host a virtual concert. Picture: Chris McCormack

Best&Less chief executive Rod Orrock said Emma was already preparing for the big day.

"We know that many children have had to cancel their party, and with every child across Australia invited for a fun morning, we especially hope those with birthdays from March to June will be there to celebrate and make their birthday one to remember," Mr Orrock said.

Emma added, "Who doesn't love a children's party? Together we can make this the biggest, bestest party ever! Can't wait to see you all there!"

To attend the event, parents must register their children at www.bestandless.com.au by May 10.

It comes after the popular children's group released a song about social distancing to teach children about the coronavirus isolation.

Social Distancing poses questions and answers that explain how important social distancing is during this time.

Some of the lyrics are:

Why can't we go to Nana's place? / We're staying at home to keep Nana safe / What can we do to make her feel better? / Video call or write her a letter.