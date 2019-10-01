Menu
Good news for Stranger Things fans

by Brett White
1st Oct 2019 8:55 AM

 

STRANGER Things isn't over yet.

That's not a surprise considering how well-received Season 3 was this year. But not only is Stranger Things coming back for Season 4, creators Ross and Matt Duffer have signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix that will bring more Duffer movies and TV shows to the streaming service.

"We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix," said the Duffer brothers in the announcement. "Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show - and forever changed our lives. From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamt about. We can't wait to tell many more stories together - beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!"

 

 

Except that it looks like Stranger Things 4 won't spend all of its time in Hawkins, at least judging by the teaser released coinciding with this announcement. There's not much to go off of in the quick clip; the Stranger Things 4 logo flickers into the Upside Down where it's covered by vines, and the sound of chimes ring out while the text "We're not in Hawkins anymore" flashes across the screen.

Leaving small town Indiana behind makes sense considering how Stranger Things 3 ended this summer (SPOILERS AHEAD!). In the mid-credits scene of the Stranger Things 3 finale, we took an unexpected trip to a Russian prison where a mystery person was being held prisoner. The only thing we know about the prisoner is that they're American, and probably Sheriff Hopper, right?

No release date has been given for Stranger Things 4, and it could be a while as seasons of Stranger Things aren't exactly the easiest to put together. It could arrive as soon as 2020, or it could come in 2021. Only time (and Netflix) will tell!

 

This story originally appeared on Decider and is republished here with permission.

