Good start to the New Year

NEW START: I started my New Year off watching the fireworks with friends at Whitsunday Sailing Club. Monique Preston

THEY say you should start the New Year as you plan to spend it.

In that case, I think my 2019 should go pretty darn well.

I rang in the New Year with friends I have made since moving to Airlie Beach four months ago.

I feel lucky to have made such good friends - who also happen to be work colleagues - in such a short time here.

Like many in Airlie Beach we counted down to midnight and then watched the fireworks at the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

I have to admit I had to scamper home to bed shortly after midnight as I had been up since 4am that day and had to work at 8.30am on New Year's Day.

New Year's Eve is also the time to make resolutions for the coming year. Decide on ways to better yourself.

As I drove to work early on New Year's Day I saw six people out running.

It made me wonder whether that was a New Year's resolution for them, or whether they were people who always ran.

To be fair, I feel these people were probably always runners.

Most had that easy running style that seasoned runners have - rather than the huffing and puffing of a new runner who has just taken up the activity that morning. I take off my hat to all those runners though.

They are obviously working on the principle of starting the New Year how they plan to spend it.

To be honest, if I did not have to work on New Year's Day I would have still been tucked up in bed at that hour, probably suffering from the effects of the festivities the night before.

I would not have been out running.

Even if my New Year's resolution was to get fit, I feel early New Year's Day would not be the time I would have started that.

Actually, I don't know that I will ever be seen out running, although I do have a newly acquired running jumper thanks to a trip to Melbourne in the days before Christmas.

When the temperature plummeted to about 10 degrees Celsius and I was sent scurrying to the shops to find something warm to wear. Apparently it is not the jumper season for clothes and all I could find was this single running jumper in the store.

Even though I own it, I still don't think I will ever wear it for the actual use it was made for. I don't think I have the knees for that sort of sport.

On the upside, you will be able to see me coming any time I wear it though, as it has the reflective safety stripes near the shoulders.

New Year's Day is also the time you see former smokers chewing on nicorette or mints as they bravely try to kick the habit.

For me, I have made a New Year's resolution to try and see more places I have never been to before.

I love exploring, and now that I live in a new state, I want to get out and see as much of it as possible.

I feel this is one New Year's resolution I should be able to keep.

I did toy with the idea of recycling an old resolution that was to try and do as many new things as possible.

That resolution started off really well that year.

It varied from visiting places I had never been before to something as simple as trying new flavours of zooper doopers.

However, following this resolution I also ended up moving to Kalgoorlie. Seems a bit extreme really.

Whatever you made as a New Year's resolution this year, I hope you can keep to it. If not, I hope you at least give it a good try.

Happy New Year to you all. I hope 2019 is a safe, happy and fun filled year for you.

I can't wait to spend my year seeing new places.