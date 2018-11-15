Good vibes on show as thousands flock to Airlie Beach

HIT MUSIC: Kasey and Bill Chambers attracted a big crowd when they performed on the Friday night in the main tent.

AIRLIE Beach was awash with people all weekend as thousands descended on the town for the annual Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

During the morning and early afternoon, venues throughout the town were pumping as locals and visitors alike enjoyed the music from a plethora of bands.

Then from 3pm each day, as well as Friday night, the festival main tent lit up as acts took to the stage.

Big acts including Kasey Chambers, Killing Heidi, Marcia Hines and the Melbourne Ska Orchestra ensured people were on their feet dancing for much of their sets.

It wasn't only the audience who seemed to enjoy themselves.

The bands also had lots of good things to say.

"I don't think you have to twist anyone's arm to come to Airlie Beach, especially when they say 'we're going to pay you for it', but I'd probably come here for free,” Chambers said.

Ash Grunwald described the event as "super fun” and Killing Heidi's Ella Hooper said while it had been a long time between Whitsunday gigs, the crowd hadn't lost any of their spark.

"The second we got on stage I felt the crowd's energy and I thought 'thank you Airlie Beach',” Hooper said.

"We genuinely had an awesome time and we will come back any time you want us.”

Melbourne Ska Orchestra frontman Nicky Bomba, who played drums on Killing Heidi's hit song Weir and was part of an impromptu Airlie Beach All Stars band on the final night, said it was "a bit of an honour” to play at the festival.

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Tash Wheeler said it had been wonderful to see the town buzzing with excitement during the weekend.

"There's nothing quite like being in Airlie Beach the weekend of the festival, driving through town, watching the fun and feeling the atmosphere,” MsWheeler said.