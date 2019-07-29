Good Vibrations to hit Airlie Beach

The Australian Beach Boys Show is on August 17 at Airlie Beach Hotel.

GOOD Vibrations will abound in Airlie Beach next month as a Beach Boys cover band hits town.

The Australian Beach Boys Show will feature hits such as California Girls, Wouldn't It Be Nice and Don't Worry Baby belted out in a three-hour performance at Airlie Beach Hotel's The Pub.

The Beach Boys have gone down in history as one of the greatest bands of all time with a string of hits that span three decades, from pure rock 'n' roll to lush production numbers and vocal masterpieces.

They are also still America's number one selling band of all time.

The Australian Beach Boys Show has captured this essence and, with the use of multiple overlays of voices and instruments synced perfectly to the musicians and vocals, replicates the original recorded sounds.

The band's two frontmen - Greg Giancotti and Will Siska - have known each other for 46 years having met in kindergarten.

The pair started performing The Australian Beach Boys Show with three others in 2014 but also perform other shows together.

"I wanted to put a band together to do a nostalgic trip for older people,” Mr Siska said.

"I wanted to do something colourful and audio visual based.

"I wanted people to leave (our shows) feeling happy and nostalgic.”

This show delivers a Beach Boys experience down to the striped blue and white shirts, Hawaiian flowers and replica instruments.

It also features a big screen with the original Beach Boys' clip for every song.

Mr Siska said playing the music is a passion for the band.

However, it is the enjoyment it brings to others that is one of his favourite things about performing the Beach Boys' songs.

"We always get a buzz at the end of the night with people taking photos with us.”

The Australian Beach Boys Show is on at the Airlie Beach Hotel, August 17 from 2pm.

FAST FACTS

What: Australian Beach Boys Show.

Where: Airlie Beach Hotel's The Pub.

When: August 17, 2-5pm.

Cost: Free.