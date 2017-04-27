Good view, great food

MOUTH WATERING: Sorrento Restaurant and Bar staff Dominique Forsyth and Nushi Istogu with their famous seafood platter.

WITH some of the best views in Airlie Beach, Sorrento Restaurant and Bar is the perfect way to enjoy a nice cold drink or a delicious meal and watch the sunset.

Not only have they just introduced a new assortment of cocktails, they have also unveiled their new food menu.

Sorrento re-opened on April 7 after closing for close to two weeks following Cyclone Debbie and they haven't looked back since.

New mouth watering additions include the fillet mignon, osso bucco, lamb backstrap, capriciossa pizza and their salmon dish.

They've also updated and refreshed old favourites like their famous seafood platter and reef and beef.

You can't forget their pizza or pasta either, which has a reputation as some of the best in town.

After a strong response from their regulars, they've also brought back their roast pumpkin salad and pumpkin pizza.

While their top deck remains closed for repairs, Sorrento restaurant co-owner Petrit Istogu said the local response had been strong.

"The first night back was pretty busy. We had a lot of locals waiting for us to open,” he said.

"As soon as the kitchen was ready to go, we re-opened. We're waiting to fix the floor upstairs but there is nothing major.

"Some people have been ringing up to book and can't get a table. Downstairs is not really made for table service. So we apologise to those people we can't book in at the moment.

"Hopefully in the next week, upstairs will be open and everything will be back to normal.”

Mr Istogu said they were always planning on updating their menu in March but it coincided with Cyclone Debbie.

"Our pasta and seafood platter have always been popular but the new fillet mignon, it's very nice. But my recommendation is always the pizza,” he said.