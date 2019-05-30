Google’s life-changing new feature

DRIVERS can wave goodbye to speeding fines thanks to a new Google Maps feature.

The tech giant is expected to add speed limit indicators and speed camera locations to its navigation technology.

Fixed speed camera location will appear as an icon along your directed route and the app will warn as you approach. It is also expected drivers will be able to report a mobile speed camera location.

And there will be no more excuses for not knowing the posted speed limit on any road as the app will display the maximum speed on the screen.

A Google spokesperson says: "Since last year, Android users in Australia have had the ability to report speed traps, speed cameras, and crashes straight from their mobile app. These reports will appear on the map within minutes, helping nearby drivers better plan and navigate their route. Users will also be able to verify reports with a quick voting tool to help ensure accuracy"

Speed cameras are expected to be displayed in Google Maps.

These features are not new but are mow more accessible and free to all road users, who would usually require a luxury car or the more expensive versions of mainstream vehicles to get access to such tech.

Many new cars can recognise speed signs and then show the limit via the head-up display or instrument panel.

Built-in satnav and aftermarket equipment also show fixed speed cameras and posted speed limits.

The integration of these features has been expected for some time, since Google bought the popular crowdsourcing traffic app Waze in 2013.

There will be no excuse for missing these signs.

Waze displays all fixed speed cameras but also allows users to add the location of mobile speed cameras and RBTs in real time.

However, it has taken about six years for the functionality to go live in Maps.

Users in the UK began noticing the features in January this year but previously no timeline had been given on when it would be made available to more users.

The move is a boon for drivers who use Android Auto and Apple Car Play, which support Google Maps and allow users to employ popular apps through their car's digital screen.