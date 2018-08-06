Gordon Ramsay shows off ‘ripped’ body

GORDON Ramsay wowed fans with his "ripped" body after posing for a topless Instagram snap.

The chef, 51, is currently training for another Ironman race, according to The Sun.

Fans were impressed at his toned body with one commenting he looked "absolutely ripped".

Another added: "Wow Gordon! You must be working out like crazy. You look amazing!"

Others praised his "great shape" and "toned torso".

Gordon Ramsay is looking good!

The picture comes after Ramsay revealed he lost a whopping 25kg with a military-style diet and exercise overhaul.

The TV star previously told The Times in an interview: "Tana was not impressed with the way I was.

"I was overweight, 18 stone (114kg). I looked like a sack of s**t. I look at the pictures and think, 'How did Tana stay around?'

"Because Tana has got better-looking and more gorgeous. And there she is, getting in bed with a fat f**k."

Gordon Ramsay back in 2011.

Going on beach holidays with famous friends David and Victoria Beckham also made him feel more self-conscious.

He said: "I didn't have a figure. I didn't feel that good."

Aside from keeping the romance alive, he also revealed that his other motivation for prioritising his health was because his father died from a heart attack at the age of 53 and he wanted to be around for his kids Megan, 19, twins Holly and Jack, both 18 and Tilly, 16.

He explained: "It was painful. I used to look at myself in the mirror and think, 'Holy s**t!' So it was a big wake-up call."

Today he weighs 83kg and does Ironman competitions with his wife which includes a 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride, and a 21km run.

This article was originally published on The Sun and is reproduced with permission.