Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joe Dempsie as Gendry and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in a scene from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1. Supplied by Foxtel.
Joe Dempsie as Gendry and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in a scene from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1. Supplied by Foxtel. Helen Sloan/HBO
TV

GoT fans freak out over Arya and Gendry

Seanna Cronin
by
22nd Apr 2019 12:30 PM

THERE was a stand-out moment in today's new episode of Game of Thrones, which some fans have labelled another 'filler' ahead of the highly-anticipated Battle of Winterfell.

*Warning this story contains spoilers for episode two of season eight*.

In last week's season premiere, Arya Stark and Gendry were reunited for the first time since season three.

Back then she was just a girl, but now the youngest surviving Stark is all grown up and fans picked up on the sexual tension between her and Gendry in the forge of Winterfell.

Today's episode confirmed viewers were not imagining things, with the looming battle against the Night King inspiring all of the people at Winterfell to consider their final arrangements.

After telling Gendry to get a move on with her dragon glass weapon, Arya grills him on how many women he's been with.

When he finally admits the number - three - and the fact that he's Robert Baratheon's bastard, Arya tells him she wants to "know what it's like before that happens".

Their hook-up is a major talking point on social media, with fans revealing mixed feelings about a character they've seen grow up on their screens over the past decade.

 

 

 

foxtel game of thrones game of thrones season 8 television

Top Stories

    Sculptures a work of art

    premium_icon Sculptures a work of art

    News Sculptures which will form part of an underwater display are on show on land first.

    Woman crashed car but told police had been stolen

    premium_icon Woman crashed car but told police had been stolen

    Crime Driver who crashed into Aurizon shed faces court.

    Recycle: Local charity working with big business

    Recycle: Local charity working with big business

    News Local charity has partnered with big business.