GoT star teases saga's epic final two weeks

Isaac Hempstead Wright stars as Bran Stark in the final season of Game of Thrones.

Isaac Hempstead Wright stars as Bran Stark in the final season of Game of Thrones. Helen Sloan/HBO

IF YOU thought the Battle of Winterfell was epic, then hold on to your longsword.

Game of Thrones fans are in for an epic final two weeks of HBO's fantasy drama.

"It's non-stop action from here pretty much," says Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran Stark.

From left, Rory McCann, Liam Cunningham, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright in a scene from season 8 episode 4 of Game of Thrones. Helen Sloan

"The first two episodes were very good at building it up slowly to this incredible peak (of the battle in episode three). It doesn't slow down and there's so much more drama to come as well.

"It's all great action but there are so many more brilliant scenes between people in the following weeks. I think it was such a clever thing to do, to kill off the Night King in episode three. We all thought that was the ultimate battle, and then we realise there's something far more scarier to contend with: the living."

Wright, 20, made his debut in the show's pilot at the age of 10. His character was famously pushed out of a window by 'King Slayer' Jamie Lannister, leaving him paralysed.

Isaac Hempstead Wright and Kristian Nairn in a scene from Game of Thrones. Helen Sloan/HBO

Exiled from his home of Winterfell, along with his sisters Arya and Sansa, Bran ventured north of The Wall and became the Three-Eyed Raven - the latest in a long line of greenseers who have the ability to perceive events of the future, past, and present.

Bran's evolution from a crippled child to a prophet who helped to piece together Jon Snow's true parentage and was the focus of the Night King's deadly campaign is one of the most dramatic character arcs of the Thrones saga - and a tricky one to navigate.

Ellie Kendrick and Isaac Hempstead Wright in a scene from Game of Thrones. Helen Sloan/HBO

"We wanted to keep him weird and mysterious, but we didn't want him to become boring," Wright says.

"With a character who speaks in one tone and knows everything, you very quickly run out of story. There's still some kind of spark within him that makes you want to keep watching but he's still totally removed and distant."

While he's delighted to feature in dozens of 'creepy' memes, Wright says there's a good reason why his character is so cryptic.

"There's a reason why everyone doesn't have access to all the history in the world. You can't trust people, especially in Game of Thrones, to have access for that kind of intelligence," he says.

"The very point of there being a guardian of time and history is he's able to look at it with a totally removed perspective. He only shares very select things that will be beneficial to humankind."

After his whirlwind promotional tour of Australia, Wright plans to watch the final episode at home with friends.

"I think we might get our local pub to show it," he says.

"With me knowing what happens, it will be so fun paying attention to people at the right moment."

Game of Thrones airs Mondays at 11am and 8.30pm on Fox Showcase.