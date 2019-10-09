Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Whitsunday cane grower turned finger lime farmer Mark Blair started Myrtlevale Fingerlimes in 2017 and is expecting his first sizeable crop in 2020.
Whitsunday cane grower turned finger lime farmer Mark Blair started Myrtlevale Fingerlimes in 2017 and is expecting his first sizeable crop in 2020. Shannen McDonald
Rural

Gourmet fruit is now being farmed in the region

Shannen McDonald
by
9th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVING always worked and lived on the land, third-generation cane farmer Mark Blair's retirement plan doesn't veer far from what he knows.

After a century of growing cane, the family farm now has a new look as 700 finger lime plants burgeon alongside the cane fields.

Situated in Myrtlevale, just minutes north of Proserpine, Mr Blair's semi-retirement project Myrtlevale Fingerlimes is the first of its kind in the Whitsundays.

"I've always been interested in Australian native plants and I've always been involved with farming and growing plants, so it was just about finding the right native plant that was commercially viable as well,” Mr Blair said.

"I haven't come across a native plant as diverse as the finger lime - it can be used in any kind of food, from sweet and desserts, to fish and salads and even used in drinks.”

The gourmet citrus fruit is enjoyed by cutting open the skin, which then oozes tiny coloured, caviar-like vesicles.

Myrtlevale Fingerlimes are grown by Mark Blair just north of Proserpine and are a citrus fruit containing caviar-like balls of flavour.
Myrtlevale Fingerlimes are grown by Mark Blair just north of Proserpine and are a citrus fruit containing caviar-like balls of flavour. Shannen McDonald

After first launching in 2017, Mr Blair said he was expecting a crop of 500kg during the next fruiting season, between January and July 2020.

That's up from 40kg this year.

After planting his finger lime varieties grafted to lemon roots, Mr Blair has managed to wipe years off the growing process.

Once fully grown, after about four years, a finger lime plant can produce up to 20kg of fruit each year.

"They usually grow in the rainforest of the Queensland and NSW border but growing them up has been a pretty smooth operation,” Mr Blair said.

"The dry weather here hasn't caused too much stress, they're use to tropical weather and the heat.”

After first starting with five different varieties, Mr Blair has narrowed his crop down to three and now produces the Byron Sunrise, Red Champagne and Chartreuse varieties, all providing a different colour and change in flavour.

Ahead of his first major yield, Mr Blair has sought to promote local produce by supplying to restaurants throughout the Whitsunday islands and mainland.

With a fresh shelf life of about one week, Mr Blair has plans to offer a frozen product consisting of the pre-prepared caviar balls, with the capacity to be sold anywhere across Australia.

Myrtlevale Fingerlimes can be found at www.myrtlevalefingerlimes.com.au or through Mr Blair on 0429 629 337.

cane grower finger lime mark blair myrtlevale myrtlevale fingerlimes proserpine whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    After 28 years he’s calling it a day

    premium_icon After 28 years he’s calling it a day

    People and Places He built a bush camp from the ground up but now, 28 years later, ‘Wazza’ is ready to hang up his hat.

    Join contest that helped put Whitsundays game fishing on map

    premium_icon Join contest that helped put Whitsundays game fishing on map

    News Three decades later it's still going strong and flippin' great fun

    Multi-million dollar road upgrade work to start soon

    premium_icon Multi-million dollar road upgrade work to start soon

    News Long-awaited move to sure up tourists and investment

    Market foreshore move pushed back again

    premium_icon Market foreshore move pushed back again

    News 'We're confused as to why it's taken this long so it can be used.'