Government flu vaccine yet to arrive locally

Owner and pharmacist at the LiveLife Pharmacy Cannonvale, Allan Milostic, prepares to administer a flu vaccine. PETER CARRUTHERS

DESPITE speculation that the 2018 influenza season is going to be bad, based on northern hemisphere severity and infection rates, Queensland Health maintains there is "no indication” this year's season will compare to the last year's flu season which was documented as one of the worst on record.

In the past 15 years only two seasons have been as severe as the season experienced in the US this year.

Pharmacist at Cannonvale's LiveLife Pharmacy Allan Milostic said the severity of a North American flu season was often mirrored in Australia.

Adding to the potentially severe season in the Whitsundays was the region's exposure to people visiting from overseas, Mr Milostic said.

"We have a four-strain and that is what the doctors have as well and they also have a higher dose trivalent for the over 65s but being where we are we also get quite a lot of other strains in the Whitsundays with so many tourists coming in,” he said.

"Last year there seemed to be a lot of cases locally compared with previous years and I wondered if we had got the strains right.”

So far doctors in the Whitsundays are yet to receive flu inoculations from Queensland Health but they are available from some local pharmacies.

Public Health Physician Dr Steven Donohue said flu stock "should” arrive this week.

"It is not arriving late in the season and is arriving as planned,” he said.

It can take up to two weeks for a vaccination to reach maximum effectiveness. Mr Milostic said the government vaccines usually arrived in late March or early April.

"We are getting pretty close to the peak season and to be honest that is pretty crap from the government and I don't know what is happening there,” he said.

Dr Donohue said vaccine availability related to manufacturing processes and timelines at a national level.

"Every year the vaccine is changed to provide protection from the most recent strains in circulation,” he said.

Last year there were 1161 laboratory-confirmed cases in the Mackay HHS, more than twice the previous year.

"Now is the time to book an appointment for your flu vaccination. We know flu is circulating in North Queensland,” Dr Donohue said.

LiveLife Cannonvale and Airlie Beach has the vaccine in stock, as does Sunrise Pharmacy in Proserpine.

Whitsundays Pharmacy in the Whitsunday Shopping Centre is yet to have the 2018 flu vaccine in stock, which was "very frustrating” a staff member said.

The cost of the inoculation is $25 or can be administered after obtaining a prescription from a doctor.

It's also available free for "high-risk” groups.