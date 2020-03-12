Government’s stimulus package welcomed in Whitsundays

Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce president Allan Milostic said the Federal Government’s stimulus package would help businesses in the region.

Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce president Allan Milostic said the Federal Government’s stimulus package would help businesses in the region.

BUSINESSES across the Whitsundays will directly benefit from the Federal Government’s $17.6 billion economic stimulus package according to Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce president Al Milostic who hoped it would give businesses immediate relief.

The Federal Government today announced the package to help those feeling the economic impact of coronavirus.

One of the elements of the package included increasing the instant asset write-off threshold from $30,000 to $150,000, which Mr Milostic said would provide Whitsunday businesses with much-needed relief.

“We just need something immediate that’s going to get them through their financial commitment like wages, and some of those stimulus payments and extension of instant tax write offs for assets is one of my personal favourites,” he said.

Mr Milostic said the tax break would mean businesses would be able to buy products from other businesses and write them off immediately, keeping the money in the region while also helping them stay on their feet.

“I love the fact it allows people to reinvest in their business and that they get a tax benefit break by doing so,” he said.

“It stimulates the flow of money between businesses.”

The package also included waiving certain fees and charges for tourism businesses operating in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park and cash flow assistance for businesses.

Mr Milostic said would both of these measures help businesses hold on to their staff in what had been a difficult time for many operators.

“What it means is that the operators can still sell their trip for the same price but pocket the difference which helps them pay staff,” he said.

“None of us want to lose staff because we need them but that’s often the first thing that gets cut.

“It’s a cyclical effect, if staff lose jobs and have no money to spend then other businesses will suffer as well.

“So (waiving fees and cash flow assistance) creates a margin they can pocket to stay viable.”

Among other elements of the package were subsidies for trainees and apprenticeships to keep them in training, increasing domestic tourism promotion and a new regional and community support fund with an initial allocation $1 billion.

More than six million welfare recipients will also receive assistance through a one-off cash payment of $750.

However, Mr Milostic said state government action would go a long way in helping businesses in the region work through the impact of coronavirus.

“I’d encourage state government to review their deferral of payroll tax to 6 months,” he said.

“They need to look at ways it can waive payroll tax … that’s what’s going to help small businesses.

“Extra stimulus will help as well but in terms of state government assistance, waiving payroll tax is the biggest thing they can do.”