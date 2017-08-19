Governor Paul De Jersey acknowledges 'difficult times'

SES members Greg Yuskan, Mark Connors, Queensland Governor Paul De Jersey, Leigh Munro and Sue Sonnors at the Airlie Beach foreshore on Saturday afternoon.

HE SAW houses completely destroyed and people seeking certainty from their insurers.

And today, Queensland Governor Paul De Jersey came to the Whitsundays to pay tribute to those who stood up for those who suffered most in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

Governor De Jersey paid tribute for those who made the recovery process easier for those most vulnerable while standing side by side with SES volunteers at the Airlie Beach foreshore this afternoon.

"My gratitude goes out to volunteers and SES people in particular, who put their lives on hold and endangered themselves,” he said.

"It should be remembered that it is not just these (volunteers) who put themselves out for extended periods helping others, but also their families who have been left behind as a consequence.”

SES volunteer Greg Yuskan said it was appreciated for the Governor to come to the region and follow up on the situation post Cyclone Debbie.

Almost five months on from the Category Four Cyclone, Governor De Jersey acknowledged that the region was still in the midst of "difficult times” but expressed confidence that all levels of government were working together to resolve further issues.

The Whitsunday visit comes as Government house moved to the Mackay region for a week since Thursday as part of a "Regional Government House Program”.

Governor De Jersey said the initiative, which has been in place since 2015 allowed the government to better understand the issues facing regional Queensland.

Tomorrow, Governor De Jersey will inspect the condition of the Whitsunday islands accompanied with councillor Jan Clifford and Whitsunday police.