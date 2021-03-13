Governor says Proserpine sets ‘terrific example’ for Qld

Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey (right) meets Cannonvale State School captains (from left) Millie Groom and Saxon Weeks with school principal Angie Kelly and Aunty Sue West. Photo: Elyse Wurm

Queensland’s Governor has praised the resilience and enthusiasm of Proserpine residents during a visit to the town, saying the community sets a “terrific example” for the rest of Queensland.

Paul de Jersey embarked on a three-day regional tour, which included visits to Bowen and Proserpine this week.

The Governor hosted a community event in Proserpine on Saturday to meet prominent community members.

His Excellency said Proserpine epitomises the resilient regional spirit of Queenslanders.

“The people of Proserpine have had to endure an undue share of natural disasters over the years and the way they’ve responded to them has just been a terrific example to all of us throughout the state,” he said.

“I think Proserpine, like a lot of regional centres, displays the importance of innovation, being prepared to be flexible in approaches to day-to-day living.

“Also the great spirit of the council in representing the people and exploring their needs and responding to them.”

The Governor said he was impressed by the multiple Proserpine businesses he visited.

“Their enthusiasm and sense of pride in their town was terrific,” he said.

“What a memorable statement this makes for you and visitors to Proserpine.”

It was the second time the Governor had been to Proserpine as he last visited shortly after Cyclone Debbie.

While the Governor departed Proserpine on Saturday, he intends to take all the knowledge he gathered on the trip with him.

“It infuses my mind and empowers me when I‘m speaking to people in the seat of government to pass on matters of interest,” he said.

Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey (right) addresses members of the Proserpine community at the council chambers. Pictured with the Governor is Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox (left) and Government House official secretary Mark Gower. Photo: Elyse Wurm

Cannonvale State School captains Millie Groom and Saxon Weeks were among the crowd gathered to meet the Governor.

They said it was exciting to meet His Excellency, who spoke to them about the role of the Governor and their school.

“It is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Millie said.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox said the Governor‘s visit was a good opportunity for community members to share concerns, but also for His Excellency to thank them for the work they do for the community.

Cr Willcox said insurance and the labour shortage in the tourism and farming industries were key issues raised with the Governor.

“We visited five different businesses this morning as well and he was very, very impressed by their level of service and what they had to offer for a small town,” Cr Willcox said.

“He really likes talking to the school leaders as well and reinforcing how important it is for them to show their leadership and he’s really proud of them to be giving back to the community.”

Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey (left) presents Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox with a copy of The Governors of Modern Queensland at a community event at the Proserpine Council Chambers. Photo: Elyse Wurm

Cr Willcox said the information gathered during the visit would help inform the Governor and guide his conversations with other people of influence.

“He’s an apolitical gentleman and he’s not there to be lobbied but he‘s there to be informed of what’s happening,” Cr Willcox said.

“When he is talking to people who can help make decisions they will definitely take notice of the Governor of Queensland.”