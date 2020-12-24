Menu
Paramedics were called to a home at Gracemere on Thursday morning following a report an infant had spilled hot water on themselves. FILE PHOTO.
News

Gracemere infant taken to hospital after hot water spill

Darryn Nufer
24th Dec 2020 11:49 AM
An infant has been taken to hospital after reportedly spilling hot water on themselves at a Gracemere home on Thursday morning.

Initial reports indicated the concern was for a two-year-old girl.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the call came in at 11.10am.

"It came in as a reported burns incident," she said.

The QAS spokeswoman said a patient was transported from the Gracemere residence to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

 

Teen pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run

