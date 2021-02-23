Graduates ready to take on business, tourism in Whitsundays

(Back, from left) Sarah Pauling, Neil Nicholson, Sandra McSweeney, Megan Griffiths, Julie Hegarty, Amanda Mihaljek and (front) Thomas Sharpen at the Certificate III Business and Tourism graduation. Photo: Contributed

A fresh batch of graduates is ready to enter the workforce after completing further education funded through Skilling Queenslanders for Work.

Students graduated from the Queensland Government funded Certificate III in Business and Tourism earlier this month and celebrated with a seaside lunch at Sorrento.

They completed a three-month course to enable them to seek employment within the business and tourism industries in the Whitsundays.

Graduates learnt new skills including using Microsoft Office programs, spreadsheets, presentations, desktop publishing, environmentally sustainable practices, workplace health and safety, and team effectiveness as well as many ‘soft skills’ including writing resumes, composing cover letters and interview techniques.

Community Solutions facilitates the course at the Cannonvale training facility along with professional training from AXIOM College and support and funding from the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training Queensland.

The graduates are now eager to use their new qualification and skills in a work environment.

Employer incentives are available for employers who recruit Queensland jobseekers as part of the Queensland Government‘s Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative.

Private sector employers may be eligible for Work Start incentives, which offer a one-off $10,000 payment to eligible employers for hiring a new trainee or apprentice who had previously participated in a Skilling Queenslanders for Work project, after a qualifying period.

Community Solutions is proud of the recent graduates and looks forward to seeing them enter meaningful long-term local employment.

Whitsunday employers are encouraged to contact Community Solutions via tracey.casey@communitysolutions.org.au or 0436 601 655 to link with graduating students.

If you would like to participate in an upcoming Certificate III Business and Tourism course please contact via Tracey via the contact details above.