Graduation class 2017 at WCC

LAST Thursday night Whitsunday Christian College together with family and friends bid farewell to the graduation class of 2017.
The final night of the year was celebrated in style at a Lure in Abell Point.
The Wednesday night prior saw the annual awards ceremony attended by guests MP Jason Costigan, Cr Ron Petterson, and Ms Jennifer Copsey from Hamilton Island to each present awards.
Year 12 major special awards winners:
Arts Award - Brooke Evans
Diligence Award- Robyne Vaughan
Mathematics and Science - Robyne Vaughan
Character Award - Crispian Yeomans
Vocational Education Achievement Award - Alliah Morada
Australian Spirit Award - Jake Brooks
Sportsman of the Year- Matthew Hansen
Sportswoman of the Year - Brooke Evans
Dawson Medal - Jason Prince
ADF Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award- Crispian Yeomans
The Caltex Best All-rounder Award - Brooke Evans
Dux Award - Crispian Yeomans
Hamilton Island Extraordinary Award- Brooke Evans
