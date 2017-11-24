Menu
Graduation class 2017 at WCC

SCHOOL LEAVERS: Year 12 graduates in front of Whitsunday Christian College.
SCHOOL LEAVERS: Year 12 graduates in front of Whitsunday Christian College.

LAST Thursday night Whitsunday Christian College together with family and friends bid farewell to the graduation class of 2017.

The final night of the year was celebrated in style at a Lure in Abell Point.

The Wednesday night prior saw the annual awards ceremony attended by guests MP Jason Costigan, Cr Ron Petterson, and Ms Jennifer Copsey from Hamilton Island to each present awards.

Year 12 major special awards winners:

Arts Award - Brooke Evans

Diligence Award- Robyne Vaughan

Mathematics and Science - Robyne Vaughan

Character Award - Crispian Yeomans

Vocational Education Achievement Award - Alliah Morada

Australian Spirit Award - Jake Brooks

Sportsman of the Year- Matthew Hansen

Sportswoman of the Year - Brooke Evans

Dawson Medal - Jason Prince

ADF Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award- Crispian Yeomans

The Caltex Best All-rounder Award - Brooke Evans

Dux Award - Crispian Yeomans

Hamilton Island Extraordinary Award- Brooke Evans

Topics:  graduation whitsunday christian college

Whitsunday Times

