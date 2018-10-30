GRAFTON GURUS: Your tipping guide to the day at the track

RACING: The gallops return to the Grafton Racecourse today to celebrate all that is Jacaranda week.

There is a sizeable field set to race over eight events including a genuine prelude to the hotly contested Jacaranda Cup (November 7).

There are plenty of stories across the meeting including the return of Grafton's hero, John Shelton, who races for the first time since his Kosciuszko triumph.

Or how about the former Darren Weir galloper, who is now ready to impress for her new trainer Alan Ryan.

While Grafton trainer Greg Kilner gives a rare opportunity for his aspiring filly.

In Grafton Gurus our six celebrity tipsters lay their cards on the table, as they each predict a best bet for the program.

Graeme Green

CRJC Chairman

Race 1, No. 6 - Tough One

From the in-form Stephen Lee stable. Won impressively here over the same distance last start and amongst similar company.

Priscilla Schmidt

Sky Thoroughbred Central

Race 3, No. 4 - We Concur

Ran well first up at the Coast over the 900m trip. He is back in grade and the 1200m looks ideal. Expect a big run from the wide gate.

Wayne Hickson

CRJC Trackwork Manager

Race 8, No. 1 - Lucky Meteor

He is four for four over the track and distance. Weight not an issue. He has been carrying over 60kg all of his life. I am a bit concerned of the barrier.

Michael Beattie

CRJC chief executive officer

Race 4, No. 4 - Fair Dinkum

In a race where barriers will mean everything he is clearly the best drawn of what appear to be the winning chances.

Moose Elkerton

DEX Sports Editor

Race 2, No. 9 - King of Monaco

The King has given it his all in recent starts, and appears primed to break through. Will have to fight for a run/

Tom Hackett

Ladbrokes guru

Race 8, No. 8 - Mystic Moon

Drops back in class after she was outclassed at Doomben last start. This is a far more suitable grade for her and on her best form she has an edge.