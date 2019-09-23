Graham eyes grand final despite shoulder concern

A shoulder injury has Jack Graham in doubt for the grand final. Picture: Michael Klein.

Richmond bull Jack Graham hasn't given up hope of featuring in the AFL grand final after a more positive prognosis on his injured shoulder.

Graham and defender Nathan Broad, who was concussed in the preliminary final win over Geelong, are the two main injury concerns for the Tigers for Saturday's premiership decider against GWS.

"He's in pretty good spirits, his shoulder probably isn't as bad as they expected, but it will be just one of those ones that they need to make sure about," Tigers captain Trent Cotchin said of Graham on Monday.

Richmond withdrew on-baller Jack Ross and winger Kamdyn McIntosh from its VFL grand final side on Sunday, while bolter Marlion Pickett was best afield.

Sydney Stack played limited game time on his return from injury to leave Damien Hardwick with several welcome headaches.

Meanwhile, GWS Giants coach Leon Cameron rates Stephen Coniglio a "50-50" chance of playing his first game since Round 17 this weekend.

Stephen Coniglio embraces Jacob Hopper after GWS’ preliminary final win. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images.

"It's not as if you can bring a person in and play them 30 per cent, 40 per cent, because if someone goes down you're in massive strife," Cameron said on SEN.

"We'll make that decision. He's been great.

"He's not going to make a decision and say, "I'm ready to go coach", just because it's obviously a grand final.

"He's a selfless person and he'll make the right decision for the team."

Cameron said Toby Greene would return from suspension and Lachie Whitfield was expected to recover to return after having his appendix removed.

The Giants are confident captain Phil Davis will play, but Cameron said a hard decision would have to be made if he was not close to 100 per cent.

FULL INJURY LIST

RICHMOND

Alex Rance (knee) season

Jack Higgins (brain bleed) season

Jack Graham (shoulder) test

Nathan Broad (concussion) test

GWS

Phil Davis (leg) test

Stephen Coniglio (knee) test

Brett Deledio (calf) test

Lachie Whitfield (Appendicitis) test

Callan Ward (knee) season

Jonathon Patton (knee) season