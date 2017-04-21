Graham says it his 'human duty'to help in Debbie's wake.

Pastor Graham Robbins from Ayr has been hard at work in the Whitsundays since Debbie touched down.

DEACON of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Ayr Graham Robbins said it was his "human duty” to lend a hand in Debbie's aftermath.

Graham and his team have been on the ground in the Whitsundays ever since they could get through from Ayr.

The buzzing of their chainsaws has been music to the ears of people from Hydeaway Bay to Dingo Beach, to Conway and Wilsons Beach and throughout Cannonvale and Airlie Beach.

They also hit the communities of Midge Point and Bloomsbury.

"We have been chainsawing anything and everything,” Graham said.

Representing the Adventist Development and Relief Agency, Graham said his number had been passed on to people in need throughout the disaster affected region by the Volunteer Whitsundays group, local shop owners and through word of mouth.

"The phone hasn't stopped ringing. People need help and I am here to help people, nothing more.

"It's my human duty. Australia is great country, if someone needs help you help them,” Graham said.

If you need help with chainsaw work give Graham a call on 0484 570 260.