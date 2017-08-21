'Plane silly' welcome sign error raises eyebrows

The sign at Hamilton Plains was removed this morning by the Department of Traffic and Main Roads.

UPDATE

A SPOKESPERSON for the Department of Traffic and Main Roads has acknowledged the incorrect spelling of the word "plains" at the western end of Hamilton Plains.

"The sign at Hamilton Plains was recently replaced, after the original sign was damaged during Cyclone Debbie in March," a spokesperson said.

"Arrangements have been made for the sign to be removed today.

"A replacement sign is expected to take two weeks to be ordered and installed."

INITIAL

NO PLANES will be landing at Hamilton Plains.

Though, after a sign erected last week calling the plains "planes", many on social media have been asking the question.

Paul Ellis, shared a post by Whitsunday Online to Whitsunday Notice Board with the comment "FAIL - Uh OH........... Plains or Planes!"

Debate then ensued about who made the grammatical faux pas.

Some suggested the Whitsunday Regional Council was to blame, however most understood the Shute Harbour Rd to be a State Government controlled road.

Whitsunday Regional councillor, Jan Clifford, said "Hopefully it was Main Roads that organised the signage".

Facebook user, Sam Yuskan confirmed, "it most definitely was".

MP Jason Costigan at the Hamilton Plains sign.

After some suggested in jest it may be slated as an emergency landing strip, attention shifted to the issue of flood-proofing the stretch of road.

Member for Whitsunday, Jason Costigan, was on the front foot after the post went up.

"Seriously, if they can't get the signage right, how can they get the road right?" he wrote on his Facebook page.

"The removal of the Palaszczuk Labor Government can't come soon enough."

Kim Maree Corrie, summed up the sentiment of many when she posted, "I think someone needs to go back to school lol".

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is aware of the error and has been approached for comment.

What's the worst street sign typo you've seen? Let us know