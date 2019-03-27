Menu
DONATION: Louie Archer, Zac Sleight, Joscelyn O'Keefe, Eden Humphrey, Jesse Frisch, Ross Chisholm and Joshua King with the $1000 cheque donated by Abell Point Marina.
Water Sports

Grand donation will help juniors

27th Mar 2019 9:48 PM

SAILING: Abell Point Marina has donated a cheque for $1000 to junior sailing at Whitsunday Sailing Club.

The club is extremely thankful for the donation, which it plans to use to provide additional safety equipment for the club's RS Quest dinghies, which form a major component of the learn-to-sail program.

Speaking at the official presentation after training on Tuesday, Abell Point Marina's marketing and business development manager Joscelyn O'Keefe said: "Abell Point Marina takes pleasure in helping junior sporting groups within the local community. It is great to see the enthusiasm in the kids and clubs.”

WSC sailing manager Ross Chisholm advised that the donation would be used to provide mast top floats for the Quests.

"This donation will be well used to provide this necessary equipment,” Mr Chisholm said.

"The donation has come at just the right time, as the learn-to-sail program is due to commence in April.”

The learn-to-sail program is held weekly and follows Australian Sailing's Discover Sailing programs.

Lessons cover dinghies and keelboats.

