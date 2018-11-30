Grand final date awaits Ray White
TOUCH FOOTBALL: Ray White cemented its place in the Whitsunday Touch A-grade grand final with a strong defensive effort to defeat Young Gunz 7 tries to 1.
Meanwhile in the minor semi-final Eclipse A won on a forfeit so it will now play Young Gunz in the preliminary final next Monday.
Both of the B-grade finals were closely contested with Vogue Interiors 3 defeating Try-ranasaurous Rex 1 to win through to the grand final.
At full time in the minor semi-final Mantra and Airlie Mixed were locked at five tries each, resulting in an extra-time drop-off with Mantra the eventual winner6-5.
In B/C-grade Concrete Feet 8 defeated Whitmonday Eagles 6 to earn a place in the grand final.
Whitmonday Eagles will now face Mischief Crew in the preliminary final after it defeated Eclipse B 4 tries to 3 in the other final.
In C-grade Full Boar 3 defeated Eclipse C 2 to move to the grand final.
Whitehaven Adventures 10 defeated Shirtfront Stingers 0 to earn the right to play against Eclipse C for the chance to play in the grand final.
In more news, the canteen renovations have now finished and after a long absence will reopen on Monday night with drinks and hot food.
Whitsunday Touch Football
Preliminary final draw
Monday, December 3
6pm
A-grade
Young Gunz v Eclipse A - ref- Sam / Mark
C-grade
Eclipse C v Whitehaven Adventurers - ref Tim / John
7pm
B-grade
Try-ranasaurous Rex v Mantra - ref Sam / Mark
8pm
B/C-grade
Whitmonday Eagles v Mischief Crew - ref Sam / JB