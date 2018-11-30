Menu
Mischief Crew, pictured here after winning the B-grade title last season, face Whitmonday Eagles on preliminary final night this Monday.
Sport

Grand final date awaits Ray White

30th Nov 2018 10:13 AM

TOUCH FOOTBALL: Ray White cemented its place in the Whitsunday Touch A-grade grand final with a strong defensive effort to defeat Young Gunz 7 tries to 1.

Meanwhile in the minor semi-final Eclipse A won on a forfeit so it will now play Young Gunz in the preliminary final next Monday.

Both of the B-grade finals were closely contested with Vogue Interiors 3 defeating Try-ranasaurous Rex 1 to win through to the grand final.

At full time in the minor semi-final Mantra and Airlie Mixed were locked at five tries each, resulting in an extra-time drop-off with Mantra the eventual winner6-5.

In B/C-grade Concrete Feet 8 defeated Whitmonday Eagles 6 to earn a place in the grand final.

Whitmonday Eagles will now face Mischief Crew in the preliminary final after it defeated Eclipse B 4 tries to 3 in the other final.

In C-grade Full Boar 3 defeated Eclipse C 2 to move to the grand final.

Whitehaven Adventures 10 defeated Shirtfront Stingers 0 to earn the right to play against Eclipse C for the chance to play in the grand final.

In more news, the canteen renovations have now finished and after a long absence will reopen on Monday night with drinks and hot food.

Whitsunday Touch Football

Preliminary final draw

Monday, December 3

6pm

A-grade

Young Gunz v Eclipse A - ref- Sam / Mark

C-grade

Eclipse C v Whitehaven Adventurers - ref Tim / John

7pm

B-grade

Try-ranasaurous Rex v Mantra - ref Sam / Mark

8pm

B/C-grade

Whitmonday Eagles v Mischief Crew - ref Sam / JB

