The Whitsunday Sea Eagles under-14 squad won their semi-final against Moranbah Bulldogs to secure a place in the grand final this weekend. Photo: Kylie Allen
AFL

Grand final fever takes hold as Sea Eagles secure spot

Contributed
2nd Oct 2020 5:00 AM
THE AFLQ Mackay semi-finals were played out at the weekend where the Whitsunday Sea Eagles under-14 team took on Moranbah Bulldogs and secured their place in the 2020 grand final.

Succeeding in very hot and trying conditions against Moranbah, they now hope to go one better against the Mackay Swarks this coming weekend.

The Sea Eagles under-14 team continued their undefeated run right into the grand final and were challenged by the Bulldogs for the first time this year throughout the game.

With the back six holding strong in defence, the team managed to gain control and stride ahead.

After a week off, the Sea Eagles found their form once again, coming away victorious with a 75 to 14 win.

Best players for the day included Jacob Dewis, Oxen Prosser, Seth Robinson, Jory James-Johnston and Ryan Mansfield.

The success of the day saw four goals each to Jory James-Johnston and Tate Jackson, with singles to Mia Trinder, Brodan-Kye Cornwall and Jack Jeffries.

The under-17s were knocked out in the elimination final the weekend before in a thrilling match.

With a longer season, this group would really have given the finals a shake up as we saw them improve each week.

With only 9 points in it at the end, they lost 38 – 29 with every single player running it out right up to the siren.

The senior Sea Eagles also lost their elimination final, which marked the end of their 2020 season.

All teams now look to support the under-14 team on Saturday at Harrup Park with the game starting at 9:35am against the Mackay Swarks.

Good luck Sea Eagles!

