'Grand old lady' RSL to reopen as cafe moves in

Blaze Cafe owner Sarah Oehlert with husband and chef Ivan Oehlert at their new location, Proserpine RSL club. Monique Preston

CLOSED for five years, the Proserpine Returned Services League club on Chapman St is in the midst of a refresh and will reopen next month.

The RSL shut it's doors in late 2014 after managers were unable to make ends meet, to the disappointment of members and the local community, RSL secretary Peter Aylmer said.

But last month, Blaze Cafe moved in, relocating from the Woolworths complex on Herbert St.

"It's an excellent idea," Mr Aylmer said.

"They have very good business minds.

"We're very pleased because we didn't want it to close down."

Blaze Cafe owner Sarah Oehlert is currently refitting the RSL's downstairs area while operating the cafe from the top floor with her chef husband Ivan.

ANZAC DAY: Proserpine RSL on Anzac Day 2018. Tamera Francis

A restaurant, pizzeria, cafe and function venue with catering will be part of the final offering, due to be unveiled in mid-April.

Blaze has also recently taken over catering for Camp Kanga, and has taken on a number of new customers in the catering side of its business.

Mr and Mrs Oehlert are admittedly "covered in paint" with the transformation of the large space now underway.

But staff from the original Blaze Cafe location are all still employed and the upstairs space is running well as a cafe, with all the "old favourites" still on the menu.

The cafe is now open Monday to Saturday, and a pizzeria is also open from 5.30pm.

Mrs Oehlert said she plans to "breathe new life" into what she affectionately calls the "grand old lady" RSL building.

"It's a big space and it's getting a bit of a facelift," she said.

She said the relocation had been "great", with regulars following the cafe to its new home.

"The regulars are still coming, and we're getting some new faces which is great," she said.

"Lots of people saying, 'it's fantastic to see the old grand RSL...back in action after five years'."

Proserpine RSL volunteers will run a bar from the venue, and Mr Aylmer urged members interested in manning it to get in touch.

Bar hours will coincide with Blaze's trading hours, Mr Aylmer said.

The RSL committee is also interested in members' views on the kind of social events such as darts or snooker, that would be popular.

Contact prosrsl@bigpond.com