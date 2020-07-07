Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lindsey William Sargent was fined for one count of secure storage of weapons.
Lindsey William Sargent was fined for one count of secure storage of weapons.
Crime

Granddad blasted by magistrate for ‘deterrent’ bedroom weapon

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
7th Jul 2020 9:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A magistrate has told a grandfather with an unrestrained gun in his bedroom he did not live in America.

Lindsey William Sargent pleaded guilty in the Townsville Magistrates Court to one count of insecure storage of weapons.

Police prosecutor Cody Rowe told the court on April 1 this year police attended Sargent's Townsville residence on unrelated matters.

Mr Rowe said Sargent had a rifle, a centrefire rifle and a shotgun registered to him and police questioned the whereabouts of the guns.

"Police accessed the gun safe and located the air rifle and the centrefire rifle," he said.

"Police spoke with the defendant and said the final weapon was located in a bedroom cupboard."

The cupboard was unlocked and open, the court heard.

Mr Rowe said Sargent originally told police he was cleaning the weapon but later confessed he kept the gun in the bedroom to use against intruders. Defence solicitor for Sargent Helen Armitage told the court her client did not feel safe in his own home after an attempted break-in.

"It is not a case where he has been blatantly disrespectful to the rules.

"He has had a moment of fear and wanted the gun closer to where he was sleeping," she said.

"He is a family man with a daughter and granddaughter."

Acting Magistrate P. R. Smid rebutted Ms Armitage.

"If we all did that, we would be back in America," he said.

Ms Armitage told Mr Smid the gun was not loaded and the gun "was more just to show that he had that just as a warning".

Sargent was fined $300.

Convictions were not recorded.

Originally published as Granddad blasted by magistrate for 'deterrent' bedroom weapon

More Stories

court crime gun laws weapons act

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New limits ‘change the game completely’ for operators

        premium_icon New limits ‘change the game completely’ for operators

        Business Tourism operators welcome announcement as the ‘shot in the arm the industry needed’.

        Late night lagoon skinny dipper punches guard in face

        premium_icon Late night lagoon skinny dipper punches guard in face

        News Man caught going for a naked dip at the Airlie Beach lagoon

        ‘A kick in the guts’: Cruel blow for sacked CQ miner

        premium_icon ‘A kick in the guts’: Cruel blow for sacked CQ miner

        Employment Labour hire worker, 64, says his treatment at mine was ‘deadset wrong’.

        Coal price pain compounded by China tension: Economist

        premium_icon Coal price pain compounded by China tension: Economist

        Business How Aus-China tensions could impact country’s recovery.