"I only married him to get back at my ex boyfriend who I am back with now".
Dating

$6.5m wedding just to ‘piss off’ ex

by Corey Charlton
27th Aug 2018 10:48 AM

THE granddaughter of a Russian oligarch who spent £3.5 million ($6.1 million) on a wedding featuring Elton John and Mariah Carey says she only wed the bloke to "piss off" her ex.

The pop legends were the highlights of a nine-hour extravaganza as Irene Belenova, 20, and Daniel Kenvey wed in early January last year.

But a video has now surfaced showing Irene, the daughter of businessman Valery Kogan, claiming her plan worked, the Daily Mail reported.

She says: "I only got married to p**s off my ex-boyfriend - who I'm now back with. Everything works out well."

It's not clear who the ex-boyfriend she refers to is, nor if her comment is meant to be taken as tongue-in-cheek.

 

Her stunning admission comes after her wedding at London's Landmark Hotel saw both Elton and Mariah dedicate songs to her during their performances.

Mariah, who is thought to charge up to £2.5 million ($AU4.3 million) to perform, was flown in from the United States at the young couple's request.

She dedicated her 2005 love ballad We Belong Together to them.

Earlier, Sir Elton - who charges no less than £1 million ($AU1.75 million) - kicked off the nine-hour celebrations with a 12-song set.

 

Here she is pictured with Mariah Carey during the singer's £2.5 million performance.
The pop singer even dedicated a song to Irene.
Irene wept with joy on her hubby's shoulder on the dancefloor when the Crocodile Rock star dedicated his hit Tiny Dancer to her.

Irene was marrying Daniel Kenvey. They were both 19 at the time.

No expense was spared on the other the wedding details - her three-tiered cake reportedly cost £100,000 ($AU175,000) and four people had to help her down the aisle due to her extravagant dress.

Elton John belting out one of his classics during the reception.
Irene's dad Valery, worth around £2 billion ($3.5 billion), is one of Russia's richest men. He owns Moscow's Domodedovo Airport and real estate throughout the world.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

editors picks elton john ex boyfriend jealouy mariah carey spite wedding

