Grandest Wedding Expo sure to bring inspiration

BEAUTY: There will be plenty to see at this year's Grandest Wedding Expo.

IF YOU'RE a bride or groom-to-be and looking for inspiration for your big day, be sure to visit the Grandest Wedding Expo this month.

On June 18, Coral Sea Resort will host the event, which provides wedding specialists, service providers and venue ideas.

To lend a hand to local wedding businesses doing it tough after Tropical Cyclone Debbie, the resort made a special offer.

Coral Sea Resort wedding and events sales manager Sharon Gregory said the booths were originally $550 each but after the cyclone resort general manager Greg Waites decided to offer them for free.

"We knew some smaller suppliers that are imperative to the area and important to us were suffering,” she said.

Guests can enjoy two bridal fashion shows, ceremony and reception set-ups, accommodation and suite viewing, major prize giveaways, live entertainment, more than 40 exhibitors and full catering.

With more than double the bookings for last year, Ms Gregory said no more booths were available.

For more visit www.coralsearesort.com/ wedding-expo-2017.

GRAND IDEAS

WHAT: Grandest Wedding Expo 2017

WHERE: Coral Sea Resort

WHEN: Sunday, June 18, from 11am-2.30pm

COST: Gold coin donation