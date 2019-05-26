Grandfather inspires Coleman's triumph

Rick Coleman was the winner of the first Bowen Pro-Am played in 24 years on May 18.

IT WAS a big weekend for the Bowen Golf Club as the Abbot Point Operations Bowen Pro-Am teed off for the first time in 24 years on May 18.

The day saw Queensland's Rick Coleman put on a dominant display of golf winning the PGA event by three shots, finishing the event six-under par.

Second place was awarded to another Queenslander, Dane McArdle, who finished on three-under par, with third place taken out by Tasmanian sharpshooter Samuel Rawlings who ended on two-under par.

The win was Coleman's first in his home state of Queensland, with his impressive round consisting of five birdies, an eagle and just one bogey, a feat made all the more impressive by Bowen's signature windy conditions that challenged golfers on the day.

He banked a cheque of $1975.60 for his efforts, but the success was made all the more special as Coleman was able to win the event in front of his grandfather, who lives in Bowen.

"My grandfather lives up here, so I've visited Bowen many times but never played golf here,” Coleman said.

"My grandfather hasn't been well of late, so it's great to get a win here for him.”

Coleman complimented the Bowen Golf Club on how they presented the course and spoke about the scenery, joking that the "views are spectacular, it makes it difficult to concentrate on golf.”

The weekend wasn't just about the main event however, with a clinic lead by the professionals allowing Bowen's juniors and women the opportunity to gain some new skills.

Queensland Rookie of the Year Jacob Boyce, said it had been a really enjoyable experience teaching everyone some tricks of the trade.

"It's been fun, I've been having a great time getting involved with everyone,” Boyce said.

The weekend also saw a number of fun activities such as a putting competition and a ninth hole shootout, which kept the crowd entertained.