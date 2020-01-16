Grandma’s ‘wildest dreams’ come true with $5.2M win

Nola Furguson, Arzum Tiknaz and Phong Thai of Melton Lotto and TSG.

A COAST grandmother says $5.2 million won't go to waste after checking her winning Lotto ticket on a whim two days after the draw.

The woman was holidaying in Victoria when she purchased one of the two division one winning tickets in the Oz Lotto draw 1352.

Her numbers were drawn on Tuesday before she took home the division one prize of $5,209,329.11.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she was "blown away" by the news.

"It's all a bit scary to be honest … I can't even think," she said.

"It has come at a great time for me. I'm ecstatic and emotional. I just don't know how to feel. "It's such a shock."

The woman said she was in Melbourne visiting family.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would win Oz Lotto and become a multi-millionaire while I was here," she said.

"I just don't think I am absorbing the news that I am a multi-millionaire.

"I think I'll be in shock for weeks."

When asked how she planned to enjoy her windfall, the humble winner revealed she would look after her beloved family first.

"I'm supposed to be going home soon but I will definitely stay a bit longer," she said.

"I won't be splashing out too much though.

"I'm not even going to upgrade my hotel.

"I'm happy where I am staying because it's clean and comfy."

The woman said she was retired but still "pretty young-minded" and there might be some new adventures on the cards.

"I've got children and grandchildren and so I will probably sit down and have a think about how I can set them all up for the future," she said

"It will be a relief knowing they are financially secure.

"It won't be wasted that's for sure.

"It's going to make a lot of people very happy."

She purchased her winning entry at Melton Lotto & TSG, 293 High Street, Melton.

Owner Phong Thai said he was thrilled his winner had been united with her prize.

"We are so pleased our winner has checked her ticket and realised she is a multi-millionaire," he said.

"This is wonderful news and we'll be sharing it with our local community and regular customers.

"While this is only our first division one winning entry we've sold since taking ownership, the store itself has sold about 40 so we are definitely a lucky store.

"We hope there will be plenty more coming our way."

Lottery officials are still on the search for a second division one winner from Tuesday night's Oz Lotto draw.

While the entry is registered to a player from New South Wales, the Lott officials have been unable to make contact with the winner and deliver the life-changing news because their contact details may be out of date.

The winning entry was purchased at Narellan Newsagency, Shop 33, Narellan Town Centre, 326 Camden Valley Way.

The Lott officials urge all Oz Lotto players to check their entries as soon as possible and if they discover they are holding the division one winning ticket to contact the Lott on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming their prize.