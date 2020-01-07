Grandmother charged for weapon she ‘never laid eyes on’

A GRANDMOTHER from Conway Beach has been handed a good behaviour bond after being charged with possession of an unregistered firearm and unsecure storage of weapons.

Appearing in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on Monday, Deborah Fay Daniels, 62, pleaded guilty to both charges.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said police attended an address in Conway Beach on November 13, about 9pm, and found two category A weapons, one stored in an unlocked safe.

“While speaking to the occupants, it transpired there was an unregistered firearm stored at the premises in the outside carport, wrapped in a pillow case,” Sergeant Myors said.

“The defendant said she had not had time to report it to police and that her son had found the firearm at the local rubbish dump.

“She had told him he couldn’t keep it, but he said he was going to.”

Defence lawyer Elizabeth Smith said her client, who was born and raised in the area, was currently receiving a disability support pension and had strong ties with the community.

“She is a volunteer with the Conway Fire Brigade and we have references to confirm that – both speak very highly of her,” Mrs Smith said.

“She has three children – two are deceased – and four grandchildren.

“On the night in question, police were called to an incident between her son and his partner. She was very compliant with police and accepted all the allegations.

“She doesn’t really use the weapons at all – she has a licence because her parents had a farm, so she obtained a licence just in case – she’s not a recreational shooter.

“She keeps jewellery in the safe and is regularly going in and out, which could explain why the safe was unlocked on that occasion – usually it’s kept locked.

“My client never actually laid eyes on the other weapon – her son put it up in the ceiling of the carport and she took the police straight to the gun – and she has no criminal history and is well regarded in the community.”

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said he took into account the defendant was of good character and handed her a four-month, $500 good behaviour bond for both offences with no conviction recorded.