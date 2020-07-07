Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Made by man and mother nature
Made by man and mother nature
News

Grandmother has spent 20 years smoking marijuana

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, Kerri-Anne.Mesner@capnews.com.au
7th Jul 2020 2:37 PM | Updated: 3:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who has been smoking marijuana for 20 years told police she split her last purchase with her two daughters and one of their former partners.

Cassandra Capsanis, 46, pleaded guilty on July 7 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug, one of possessing drug utensils and three counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said police searched Capsanis' Mount Morgan house at 8.15am on January 28 with the defendant disclosing her possession of 8.8 grams of marijuana.

He said Capsanis told police she purchased 28 grams a fortnight prior and gave some to her two daughters and one of their partners.

Police also found a glass bong with burnt marijuana residue, along with electronic scales.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said his client had been living in Mount Morgan for 17 years and lived with her adult daughters and their children.

He said she suffered from depression and insomnia and had been medicated, but her children whinged she was moody on the insomnia medications, so she returned to marijuana.

Mr McGowran said Capsanis had since made an appointment with her doctor to go back on medication.

The court heard Capsanis had a criminal history dating back 20 years for marijuana and had been given four lengthy probation orders in the past, along with suspended sentences and immediate parole release sentences.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Capsanis to pay $1200 in fines and convictions were recorded.

cassandra capsanis marijuana rockhampton magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Disney star dead aged 24

      Disney star dead aged 24
      • 7th Jul 2020 2:42 PM

      Top Stories

        Man threatens police with bar in wild club scenes

        premium_icon Man threatens police with bar in wild club scenes

        Crime Four people attempted to stop an arrest outside Magnums with one man arming himself with a car nudge bar.

        • 7th Jul 2020 2:30 PM
        REVEALED: How much your councillors spent

        premium_icon REVEALED: How much your councillors spent

        Council News The previous council’s claims for accommodation, food and travel costs have been...

        ‘I’m going to f*** you’: Words from a vile rapist

        premium_icon ‘I’m going to f*** you’: Words from a vile rapist

        Crime The former Proserpine High student – high on ice and drunk on rum – held his victim...

        Scared kids flee Proserpine home during domestic violence

        premium_icon Scared kids flee Proserpine home during domestic violence

        News Woman pushes back up against bedroom door to prevent husband getting in during...