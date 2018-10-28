Kids turning to a different G-word

Kids are being encouraged to ditch Google for the counsel of their elders.

FOR nine-year-old Bryan Park, the chance to talk to older Australians is one he relishes.

When retired former students like Peter Roe visit Brisbane Boys' College, Bryan and his classmates get a real-life history lesson.

And it's given him an insight into what life was like for generations before him.

"They tell me how it was to live in the olden days," Bryan said.

"They didn't have any computers or TVs so they normally played outside with their friends.

"They walked to school all the time because there wasn't any transport."

Bryan is one of 22,000 young students across Australia who are taking part in a new federally funded program to encourage children to learn from their elders.

The program, called "Ask Gran Not Google", encourages children to put down their smartphones and seek wisdom from older people.

"This is a win-win innovation for young and old, focussing on the fun of generational sharing and the value of personal connections," Minister for Senior Australians Ken Wyatt said.

"Ask Gran Not Google is a touching reminder to young people and the wider community that the internet is far from the only source of valuable information in today's world."

Peter Roe’s lifetime of knowledge is tapped by Brisbane Boys’ College students (back, from left) Hugo Easterbrook, Ryan Rao, Yerik Ye, Owen Zhong, Henry Page and John Stratikopoulos, and (front, from left) Daniel Hockey and Bryan Park. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The scheme, which will be formally launched today on Grandparents' Day, combines hi-tech and old-fashioned methods of communication.

Some of the 150 schools in Queensland, Victoria and Tasmania that have signed up so far host meetings between children and elders while others communicate with residents in aged care facilities online.

Other schools encourage pupils to write postcards to seniors.

Mr Wyatt visited another program run with Beenleigh State High School, where students chatted with seniors in Canberra using a video link.

Bryan's Year 3 teacher Kerry Hattwell said the program had benefits for old and young.

"I love it because it builds bonds between generations. It brings people together," she said.

"To be able to connect with the past and know what life was like then is really important for children of this age"

And Bryan says he still has more to learn from senior Australians.

"In the future we will know more about the past," he said.