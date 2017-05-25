Grant help open for businesses

WITH many businesses around the region struggling for grant funding following Cyclone Debbie, the Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce has stepped in to help.

The Chamber has facilitated private meetings for local businesses with a Queensland Rural Adjustment Authority (QRAA) officer in the Airlie Beach and Cannonvale areas from today until Friday, June 2.

Officers will be able to provide specialist one-on-one advice to business owners regarding their eligibility for grants or loans under the NDRRA guidelines.

Small businesses and not-for-profit organisations struggling with applications for Category C grants can contact QRAA to arrange a meeting.

The QRAA officer will be available to attend on site at business locations or people can attend the Community Recovery Information Centre at 8b Commerce Close, Cannonvale.

Bookings can be made for a free one hour appointment to discuss individual business circumstances and eligibility for disaster recovery grants.

To book an appointment contact (07) 3029 2265.