Grant helps to keep centre connected

HELPING OUT: Jamaine Miller (back right) is able to assist with more courses now that Abbot Point Operations has helped fund his wage for the next year Supplied

COLLINSVILLE Connect Telecentre is one of the staples of the local area and a generous grant has allowed the not-for-profit organisation to remain at full capacity.

The telecentre is a not for profit organisation that began in 2001 to deliver Information Technology services and support to the Collinsville and Scottville communities, and has remained extremely successful, becoming a pillar of the local community.

This success has been measured by the need to employ a second employee according to Sue Clark, co-ordinator of Collinsville Connect Telecentre.

"There came a time a few years ago where I felt that we could utilise another member to the telecentre to increase our contribution to the community,” Mrs Clark said.

"I had known Jamaine Miller and thought he'd be an amazing addition to the team and he came on board through a mix of Federal and State funding.”

The funding, originally a combination of the Federal Government's Jobactive scheme and the Queensland government's Back to Work scheme was set to finish in June, ending Mr Millers' time with the teleconnect centre, Mrs Clark said.

"Because we're a not-for-profit, we just don't have the funds to be able to sustain Jamaine without help,” Mrs Clark said.

"He's such a brilliant addition to the team, everyone loves him, he helps out all over town and I couldn't stand to see him leave so when the team from Abbot Point Operations came through town looking for where they could help, I pitched the funding for Jamaine.”

The telecentre was successful with the funding, with Abbot Point Operations giving the telecentre a $30,000 grant to allow Mr Miller to remain on the team for another year.

"I was stoked with the outcome when they told me, it really means that we can do so much more for the community with having Jamaine around,” she said.

"His involvement in the telecentre means that we can continue to think about the future of the organisation and where we can grow and expand our services.”