Wheels in motion to future-proof a piece of Bowen history

HISTORIC: Peter Goodman, Allan Jurgens, Member for Dawson George Christensen and Cheryl Hammond are excited to see the restoration of the roof of the classic bush house (pictured behind them)

HISTORIC: Peter Goodman, Allan Jurgens, Member for Dawson George Christensen and Cheryl Hammond are excited to see the restoration of the roof of the classic bush house (pictured behind them) Jordan Gilliland

A PIECE of Bowen history will be restored with the help of a Federal Government grant, giving the past a place in the future.

Federal member for Dawson, George Christensen, visited the Bowen Historical Society and Museum on Monday December 9 to announce the organisation had been successful in obtaining a grant from the Federal Government.

The $5829 grant is part of the Stronger Communities Programme which provides federal electorates with $150,000 to fund small capital projects, with the aim to improve local community participation and contribute to vibrant viable communities.

The funds will be part of an almost $12,000 upgrade to assist in the renovation of a historical building on the museum site.

Sitting adjacent to the Bowen Museum, the building is a slab cottage that was originally built in 1872. It was brought to Bowen slab by slab, re-erected and restored in 1975. Jordan Gilliland

Sitting adjacent to the museum, the building is a slab cottage that was originally built in 1872. It was brought to Bowen slab by slab, re-erected and restored in 1975.

"Unfortunately the roof has faced the elements and has started to rust away, making it not particularly safe to be around," Bowen Historical Society and Museum president Alan Jurgens said.

"The building is a true representation of the time, built with timber all split with a broad axe, it is a perfect example of how a house would look and feel almost 150 years ago."

The grant money will be used to install new tin roof on the structure as well as replace some of the screen surrounding it. The upgrades will be appropriately cyclone rated.

Mr Christensen said it was important to support local museums.

Peter Goodman, Allan Jurgens, Member for Dawson George Christensen and Cheryl Hammond are excited to see the restoration of the roof of the classic bush house adjacent to the Bowen Museum. Jordan Gilliland





"The museum, like a lot of community museums, is struggling to raise funds," he said.



"A little bit helps a lot and these upgrades are all about preserving a little bit of Bowen history."



Mr Jurgens said the upgrades are planned to take place around March, 2020.



"It's going to take some time, as the whole roof will need to be peeled back like a tin can to fix it," he said.



"We will be using locals to do the work and we couldn't be happier to have this done.



"No more leaks in the roof and it will be safe to have interested people come through and see a piece of history."