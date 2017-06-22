Grants arrive right on time after Debbie

IN THE wake of Cyclone Debbie, a recently announced State Government grant is offering a much needed kick along for three Whitsunday businesses.

The Palaszczuk Government made specific grants available to newly started small businesses to enable them to access professional advice and support in the critical early stages of establishing a business.

Th3rd Dimension Media, The Greenbox and Pacman and Sons were the three local businesses announced during the first round of the Small Business Entrepreneur Grants Program.

Owner of Th3rd Dimension Media Kate Tulett said, after the cyclone, the premises were flooded and the business was without electricity for 14 days.

This meant they had to rely on generators for power.

"With such destruction across the Whitsunday region, our services were in demand by insurance companies needing drones to carry out damage assessments,” Kate said.

"We specialise in drones, 360 video, graphic and web design.

"It was a fairly challenging time,” she said.

"But I'm happy to say my business is now fully operational.

"Getting this Entrepreneur Grant today has come at the perfect time.

"After the catastrophe of the cyclone, receiving this grant is an absolute blessing.”

Eligible businesses must have registered a business name in the last four years and have fewer than 20 employees.

Further rounds will be open later this year.

Check business.qld.gov.au for updates.