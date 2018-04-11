Grants benefit local community groups

HELPING HAND: Fauna Rescue Whitsundays Association president Jacqui Webb is thrilled the organisation will receive a grant of $8000.

BOTH the Fauna Rescue Whitsundays Association and Proserpine Bowls Club are set to benefit from a cash injection by the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

FRWA will use the grant of $8000 for carer kits as well as education and training for their volunteers, while the local bowls club's $34,309 gift will be used to upgrade facilities after damage from Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

FRWA president Jacqui Webb said the organisation helped wildlife across the region from the Whitsundays to Moranbah.

"Carer kits are different from species to species but normally include a rescue basket and blanket, first aid and a heat source,” she said.

As one of FRWA's founding members in 2001, Ms Webb understands the importance of looking after the native wildlife.

"There is a big human impact on wildlife and we can make up for that by rescuing, rehabilitating and returning them back to their natural environment,” she said.

While the organisation has about 100 members, it only has an estimated 20 active carers and it is putting the call out for new members and carers to help on the committee, manning the hotline or assisting with fundraising.

If you find injured wildlife phone the FRWA hotline on 4947 3389 via the website or Facebook page.

Fran Porter and Wendy Pomeroy at Proserpine Bowls Club on Sunday afternoon last year. Dane Lillingstone

Proserpine Bowls Club member Wendy Pomeroy said she saw a need and decided to fix the deteriorating bowling green shades by applying for the grant.

The money will cover works to replace the club's dining area floor covering as well as providing a cover for the bus and barbecue area.