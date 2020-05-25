Menu
Graphic guide to beating COVID-19

by News DNA Graphics team
25th May 2020 9:33 AM

We have been living with COVID-19 and its associated restrictions on our movements seemingly forever, but now with things slowly returning to normal, it is more important than ever to ensure the virus does not take hold.

Recognise the symptoms, and act to prevent spread with our handy graphics.

 

How do you even recognise COVID-19. Could it be flu?

 

 

Just to be sure.

 

 

Still not clear? Check: Could you have it?

 

 

 

Now, the basics of protecting yourself, and others.

 

 

Precautions must be taken.

 

 

Because the virus can hang around for ages on various surfaces.

 

 

Stopping the spread has become the priority, with numerous tips on how to prevent that.

 

 

Including wearing masks.

 

 

And the Australian Government wants to be able to trace your contacts if you get it. It launched a tracking app and by late May, more than 6 million people had downloaded it.

 

 

The pandemic has certainly led to a change in our behaviour.

 

 

While we try to contain it, work on a vaccine is being done around the world, with Chinese companies leading the way.

 

 

While Australia has opted to contain the spread, a competing view was the concept of herd immunity, the route that Sweden took.

 

 

Finally, it is worth putting COVID-19 into historical context.

 

 

Graphics by: Sean Callinan, Andrew Belousoff, Katie Grech, Steven Grice, Darren Gover, Chris Bartlett

Originally published as Graphic guide to beating COVID-19

 

