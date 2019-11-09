Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook
Breaking

Graphic photos of Cooroibah bushfire aftermath

9th Nov 2019 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOOSA Council has released the first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend.

Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook

The council posted the images on its Facebook page about 8am today, saying that while an update at 7.25am showed the fire situation had eased, "it is still not safe for residents to return".

Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: facebook
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: facebook

"A decision will be made later this morning about the possibility of letting some residents back home, after authorities complete their assessments," the post said.

"There is no active fire front at present. However spot fires are occurring, most particularly around the Noosa Banks area.

 

Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook

"Authorities are mapping the fire.

Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook

"At this stage one house has been lost in the Cooroibah area plus a number of sheds."

The council post congratulated the "tremendous effort by over 170 firefighters".

bushfire2019 cooroibah cooroibah bushfire
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        INSURANCE CRISIS: LNP in talks over stamp duty abolishment

        premium_icon INSURANCE CRISIS: LNP in talks over stamp duty abolishment

        News Dawson MP George Christensen reveals ‘internal discussions’ have taken place

        Our Whitsunday tradie lady smashing the glass ceiling

        premium_icon Our Whitsunday tradie lady smashing the glass ceiling

        News This local resident is proving that gender is no barrier to success

        Adani protesters plan to argue against restitution

        premium_icon Adani protesters plan to argue against restitution

        Crime Court cases delayed for argument about thousands of dollars.

        Rock walls fishing well

        Rock walls fishing well

        Fishing Find out where the fish have been biting.