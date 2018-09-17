Grass fire closes Bruce Highway

FIRE ALERT: Eight fire crews attended a car and grass fire at Thomsetts Rd in Bloomsbury yesterday.

EIGHT fire and rescue crews attended a large grass fire on the Bruce Highway at Bloomsbury yesterday.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Thomsetts Rd at 2.13pm where they found a car and a large area of grass on fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services put in fire breaks and back burned to prevent further spread of the fire in the windy conditions.

Both lanes of the Bruce Highway were closed from 2.15pm until 4pm with Queensland Police on site to manage traffic.

The fire was completely extinguished and all emergency crews had left the scene by 6pm.