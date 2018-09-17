Menu
Login
FIRE ALERT: Eight fire crews attended a car and grass fire at Thomsetts Rd in Bloomsbury yesterday.
FIRE ALERT: Eight fire crews attended a car and grass fire at Thomsetts Rd in Bloomsbury yesterday. CONTRIBUTED
News

Grass fire closes Bruce Highway

Claudia Alp
by
17th Sep 2018 10:46 AM

EIGHT fire and rescue crews attended a large grass fire on the Bruce Highway at Bloomsbury yesterday.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Thomsetts Rd at 2.13pm where they found a car and a large area of grass on fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services put in fire breaks and back burned to prevent further spread of the fire in the windy conditions.

Both lanes of the Bruce Highway were closed from 2.15pm until 4pm with Queensland Police on site to manage traffic.

The fire was completely extinguished and all emergency crews had left the scene by 6pm.

bloomsbury fire qfes qps whitsundays

Top Stories

    Smoking bin sparks fire alert in Cannonvale

    Smoking bin sparks fire alert in Cannonvale

    News EMERGENCY crews were called to a smoking wheelie bin at a bus stop on Shute Harbour Rd this morning.

    • 17th Sep 2018 10:34 AM
    Body found at Abell Point Marina

    Body found at Abell Point Marina

    News Body found at Abell Point Marina

    Busy year for actor who calls Airlie home

    Busy year for actor who calls Airlie home

    News Jean-Pierre Yerma knows it is never too late to try something new.

    AFL lines up for goal in Bowen

    AFL lines up for goal in Bowen

    News AFL lines up for goal in Bowen

    Local Partners