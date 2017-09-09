Grass Fire Smokes Out Mandalay Residents

Fire fighters wrestle to contain the grass blaze in Mandalay today.

MORE than two hours after smoke was first reported, a grass fire in the Mandalay Peninsula Private Estate appears to be under control.

The sole fire engine on the scene when the Whitsunday Times arrived was quickly joined by four further appliances at the uninhabited gated development.

In all, a spokesperson for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES), said there were up to 20 fire-fighters on site.

"Given conditions, there were concerns about it taking off and heading up the mountain," the spokesperson said.

"But it looks like they've managed to avert that. The back-burning was successful and there are now only rural crews on the scene monitoring the situation."

A nearby resident who reported the incident, told the Whitsunday Times she first spotted the smoke at the lower end of the hill, near Mandalay Road.

But by 4pm the fire had carved a wide gash and moved 100 metres higher with flames clearly visible to those on the scene.

"Our house is full of smoke already - I just hope the wind doesn't get up any more than it is," said the concerned resident.