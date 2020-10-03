Grassfire blocks Bruce Highway highway at Proserpine

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were on scene at a grass fire burning on the Bruce Highway at Proserpine.

THE Bruce Highway was closed to traffic in both directions because of a grass fire burning at Proserpine this afternoon.

Emergency crews attended the scene just north of Shute Harbour Road about 3.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Spokeswoman said the highway was closed because smoke reduced visibility.

The fire has since come under control, the spokeswoman said.

An emergency crew remains on scene.