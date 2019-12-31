Menu
There are grave fears for homes after a sleepless night for East Gippsland residents, as out-of-control bushfires ripped through the drought-affected region.
Environment

Grave fears for fire region after horror wind change

31st Dec 2019 5:58 AM

Properties are expected to have been destroyed as bushfires raged across East Gippsland overnight.

Firefighters are continuing to try to contain blazes threatening communities including Bruthen, Buchan, Orbost, Lakes Entrance and Mallacoota.

Those in Mallacoota were warned the fire could reach the western boundary of the town by daylight.

 

Eight emergency warnings are in place. Dry lightning storms continue to be an issue in the region and could result in more fires.

The State Control Centre said communities in East Gippsland were impacted by the fires overnight and properties were expected to have been lost.

Impact assessment teams will be deployed this morning to evaluate the damage.

