Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Theo Hayez's godfather Jean Philippe Pector talks to detective inspector Matt Kehoe in Byron Bay as the search continues for missing backpacker Theo Hayez.
Theo Hayez's godfather Jean Philippe Pector talks to detective inspector Matt Kehoe in Byron Bay as the search continues for missing backpacker Theo Hayez. Marc Stapelberg
News

Grave fears: Search for backpacker enters third day

Aisling Brennan
by
11th Jun 2019 9:02 AM

THE search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez has entered its third day, after the 18-year-old was reported missing last week.

A NSW Police media spokeswoman confirmed the search had resumed this morning for Theo, who was last seen on May 31 leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on Jonson St, Byron Bay but was not officially reported missing until Thursday when he didn't check out of his hostel accommodation.

"The land search began at first light this morning," she said.

Police and SES crews will continue to scour the bushland around Cape Byron for any clues into the teen's disappearance.

Yesterday, Theo's godfather Jean-Phillipe Pector pleaded with the community for anyone who might have information about his godson's disappearance to contact police immediately.

More information to come.

More Stories

backpacker byron bay editors picks missing theo hayez tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Council seeks community input on bushfire management plan

    premium_icon Council seeks community input on bushfire management plan

    News Development of new bushfire management plan needs input from the people of Collinsville and Scottville.

    • 11th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    PHOTO GALLERY: Whitfunday proves a good day out

    premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Whitfunday proves a good day out

    Entertainment A sculpture of turtles won the sand sculpture prize.

    Three reasons Chinese won’t visit our regions

    premium_icon Three reasons Chinese won’t visit our regions

    News Future tourism: Personal safety fears keep Chinese away from regions

    AEC finalises George's election success

    premium_icon AEC finalises George's election success

    Politics The final numbers are in.

    • 11th Jun 2019 10:20 AM