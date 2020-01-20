Gravel, rocks used to extensively damage bulldozer

POLICE are appealing for information after a bulldozer was ‘extensively’ damaged on Collinsville.

Between January 8 and January 13, police say a person caused extensive engine damage to an unregistered heavy machine Vostosun bulldozer on a property situated on Myuna Road, Collinsville.

Police say someone has poured gravel, dirt and stones into all of the vehicle’s transmission and hydraulic systems causing damage.

The bulldozer is currently unable to operate.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information about the offence to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote this reference number: QP2000136023